AP source: Vucevic being traded by Magic to Bulls

(AP/WIFR) - All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic is being traded from the Orlando Magic to the Chicago Bulls, a person with knowledge of the deal said Thursday.

Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu are going to the Bulls in exchange for Wendell Carter Jr. and two future first-round selections, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still pending NBA approval.

The deal would appear to be the start of a rebuild for the Magic, with Vucevic unquestionably the team’s best player for the past several seasons. The two-time All-Star is averaging a career-best 24.5 points this season and 11.8 rebounds.

He also has two full seasons left after this one on his contract, a four-year, $100 million deal signed in 2019. Vucevic is in his 10th NBA season, the last nine of which have been with the Magic.

Chicago was not done wheeling and dealing on Thursday. The Bulls also reportedly sent Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchinson to the Washington Wizards for Troy Brown and Mo Wagner, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Washington is trading Troy Brown and Mo Wagner to Chicago for Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchinson, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Wojnarowski then reported the team flipped Wagner to the Boston Celtics just before the 2 p.m. CT trade deadline for Daniel Theis.

Mo Wagner goes to the Celtics, per sources. https://t.co/TPrzW9WqEd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Reports are that this actually turned into a three-team deal, with Chicago’s Luke Kornet going to Boston and Javonte Green coming to the Bulls as part of a three-team deal. NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson was the first to report about the ongoing talks between the Bulls and Celtics to make the Wagner-Theis deal.

This creates roster spot for Javonte Green. https://t.co/bmWBUg1n7s — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.