Winnebago County adds 48 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The seven-day positivity rate is now 3.6 percent.
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 48 cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 27,346 on Wednesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 450. The seven-day positivity rate is now 3.6 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 101,585 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 33 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from the Thursday, March 11 report of 29.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

