Advertisement

Virginia governor to sign legislation ending death penalty

Gov. Ralph Northam is set to sign historic legislation that will put an end to the death...
Gov. Ralph Northam is set to sign historic legislation that will put an end to the death penalty in Virginia, a state with a long and prolific history of carrying out executions.(Source: governor.virginia.gov)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JARRATT, Va. (AP) - Gov. Ralph Northam is set to sign historic legislation that will put an end to the death penalty in Virginia, a state with a long and prolific history of carrying out executions.

Northam scheduled a tour Wednesday of the death chamber at the Greensville Correction Center, then planned to sign the landmark legislation abolishing the death penalty.

The legislation marks a dramatic shift in a state that has executed more people than any other.

Virginia has put to death nearly 1,400 people since its days as a colony. In modern times, Virginia is second only to Texas in the number of executions it has carried out, with 113 since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

Last month, Virginia’s new Democratic majority won a yearslong battle when both the Senate and House of Delegates approved bills to end capital punishment. Virginia has become the 23rd state to abolish the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
The store was evacuated as a precaution after receiving an anonymous threat.
Shoppers asked to evacuate Walmart on West Riverside Tuesday night
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Rescue crews pull young boy from Rock River
Boy found in Rock River moved to Hospital in Madison
Police say Wesley J. Shaver, of Mendota, was reported missing on October 2, 2020.
Body found near Auburn Street identified as missing LaSalle County man

Latest News

The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran...
Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt’s Suez Canal
Philippe Darriet, Président of the Institute for wine and vine research and head oenologist...
Cosmic mouthful: Tasters savor fine wine that orbited Earth
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing
President Joe Biden talks to pool reporters at the White House on Sunday.
Biden’s disciplined agenda rollout tested by the unexpected
FILE - President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the...
Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Harris says Biden would not exclude executive action