Soggy End to the Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Scattered showers and breezy from time to time with highs in the mid to upper 50′s. Mainly cloudy tonight as we drop to the upper 30′s. Cloudy tomorrow with showers developing by afternoon heading into the evening. Highs tomorrow around 50. Slight chance for light snow on Friday morning then partly cloudy with highs in the low 50′s. Another chance at showers on Saturday and should be dry on Palm Sunday and Monday next week.

