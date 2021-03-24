Advertisement

Soggy End to the Week

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Scattered showers and breezy from time to time with highs in the mid to upper 50′s. Mainly cloudy tonight as we drop to the upper 30′s. Cloudy tomorrow with showers developing by afternoon heading into the evening. Highs tomorrow around 50. Slight chance for light snow on Friday morning then partly cloudy with highs in the low 50′s. Another chance at showers on Saturday and should be dry on Palm Sunday and Monday next week.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
The store was evacuated as a precaution after receiving an anonymous threat.
Shoppers asked to evacuate Walmart on West Riverside Tuesday night
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Rescue crews pull young boy from Rock River
Boy found in Rock River moved to Hospital in Madison
Police say Wesley J. Shaver, of Mendota, was reported missing on October 2, 2020.
Body found near Auburn Street identified as missing LaSalle County man

Latest News

The next three weather systems may very well combine to produce more than an inch of rainfall...
Active pattern ramping up again, healthy rains on the horizon
At least two more storm systems are to impact our area through the weekend.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 3/23/2021
Rain with Thunderstorms Possible this Evening
Rain with Thunderstorms Possible this Evening
Low pressure system brings showers and breezy winds Tuesday morning, with isolated...
Tracking widespread rain Tuesday, more active pattern through this week