Shoppers asked to evacuate Walmart on West Riverside Tuesday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted out around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday asking residents to avoid the area for what they called an “incident investigation.”

Incident investigation at the Wal-Mart on W. Riverside. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 24, 2021

When 23 News arrived at the scene, Rockford Police squad cars were parked out front while employees and shoppers were escorted out of the store. Many shoppers told us they were not given a reason as to why they had to exit the building. Police say the evacuation was a precaution to that anonymous threat. The store will remain closed until tomorrow.

UPDATE: Wal-Mart on W. Riverside received an anonymous threat and evacuated the store as a precaution. The store will remain closed until tomorrow. More details will follow if and when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 24, 2021

