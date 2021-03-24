Advertisement

Shoppers asked to evacuate Walmart on West Riverside Tuesday night

The store was evacuated as a precaution after receiving an anonymous threat.
The store was evacuated as a precaution after receiving an anonymous threat.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted out around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday asking residents to avoid the area for what they called an “incident investigation.”

When 23 News arrived at the scene, Rockford Police squad cars were parked out front while employees and shoppers were escorted out of the store. Many shoppers told us they were not given a reason as to why they had to exit the building. Police say the evacuation was a precaution to that anonymous threat. The store will remain closed until tomorrow.

We’ll update the story as more information becomes available.

