Rockford man arrested after stand off on Echo Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old Rockford man was arrested and now faces several charges after a stand off on Echo Street Wednesday morning.

At 10 a.m., Rockford police were called to the 2800 block of Echo Street in the Orton Keyes Housing Development. Officers made contact with Donterio Leach, who refused to exit the residence for almost two hours, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Officers continued to have dialogue with him and at one point, he jumped from a second story window onto the roof of an adjoining building, and as he came down the side, he was taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail, according to the Rockford Police Department.

After a review of the facts of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the following charges:

Violation of Order of Protection

Criminal Trespass to Property

Obstructing Justice

Criminal Damage to State Supported Property

Aggravated Fleeing to Elude

Violation of Order Protection Warrant

Criminal Damage to Property Warrant

Probation Violation

Warrant Failure to Appear Warrant for Unlawful Restraint

Failure to Appear Warrant for Assault

If you have any information, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

