Rockford man arrested after stand off on Echo Street
Officers made contact with Donterio Leach, who refused to exit the residence for almost two hours, according to the Rockford Police Department.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old Rockford man was arrested and now faces several charges after a stand off on Echo Street Wednesday morning.
At 10 a.m., Rockford police were called to the 2800 block of Echo Street in the Orton Keyes Housing Development. Officers made contact with Donterio Leach, who refused to exit the residence for almost two hours, according to the Rockford Police Department.
Officers continued to have dialogue with him and at one point, he jumped from a second story window onto the roof of an adjoining building, and as he came down the side, he was taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail, according to the Rockford Police Department.
After a review of the facts of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the following charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Criminal Trespass to Property
- Obstructing Justice
- Criminal Damage to State Supported Property
- Aggravated Fleeing to Elude
- Violation of Order Protection Warrant
- Criminal Damage to Property Warrant
- Probation Violation
- Warrant Failure to Appear Warrant for Unlawful Restraint
- Failure to Appear Warrant for Assault
If you have any information, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.