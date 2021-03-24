Advertisement

Rockford man arrested after stand off on Echo Street

Officers made contact with Donterio Leach, who refused to exit the residence for almost two hours, according to the Rockford Police Department.
LEACH, DONTERIO LOVELL
LEACH, DONTERIO LOVELL(Winnebago County Inmate List)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old Rockford man was arrested and now faces several charges after a stand off on Echo Street Wednesday morning.

At 10 a.m., Rockford police were called to the 2800 block of Echo Street in the Orton Keyes Housing Development. Officers made contact with Donterio Leach, who refused to exit the residence for almost two hours, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Officers continued to have dialogue with him and at one point, he jumped from a second story window onto the roof of an adjoining building, and as he came down the side, he was taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail, according to the Rockford Police Department.

After a review of the facts of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the following charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection
  • Criminal Trespass to Property
  • Obstructing Justice
  • Criminal Damage to State Supported Property
  • Aggravated Fleeing to Elude
  • Violation of Order Protection Warrant
  • Criminal Damage to Property Warrant
  • Probation Violation
  • Warrant Failure to Appear Warrant for Unlawful Restraint
  • Failure to Appear Warrant for Assault

If you have any information, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store was evacuated as a precaution after receiving an anonymous threat.
Shoppers asked to evacuate Walmart on West Riverside Tuesday night
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Police say Wesley J. Shaver, of Mendota, was reported missing on October 2, 2020.
Body found near Auburn Street identified as missing LaSalle County man
Rescue crews pull young boy from Rock River
Boy found in Rock River moved to Hospital in Madison
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

Artist rendering of proposed Beloit casino
Beloit’s casino is one step closer to reality
NIC-10 Top 16 Tournament - Day 2
NIC-10 Top 16 Tournament - Day 2
Stateline restaurants looking for extra help
Stateline restaurants looking for extra help
As local restaurants and bars reopen, some find workers are scarce
Media Update
Winnebago County Health Department addresses new mass vaccination site