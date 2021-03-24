Rockford apartment fire causes $3K in damages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A kitchen fire from a Rockford apartment caused $3,000 in damages on Wednesday morning, according to the Rockford Fire Department.

The Rockford Fire Department was called to 3568 Elm St. at 5:55 a.m. to find smoke coming from a first floor apartment.

Firefighters found and extinguished a small kitchen fire. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes and no injuries were reported. A total of 20 firefighters responded to the scene.

