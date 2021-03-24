Advertisement

Rockford apartment fire causes $3K in damages

A total of 20 firefighters responded to the scene.
Rockford Fire Department
Rockford Fire Department(Rockford Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A kitchen fire from a Rockford apartment caused $3,000 in damages on Wednesday morning, according to the Rockford Fire Department.

The Rockford Fire Department was called to 3568 Elm St. at 5:55 a.m. to find smoke coming from a first floor apartment.

Firefighters found and extinguished a small kitchen fire. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes and no injuries were reported. A total of 20 firefighters responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store was evacuated as a precaution after receiving an anonymous threat.
Shoppers asked to evacuate Walmart on West Riverside Tuesday night
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Rescue crews pull young boy from Rock River
Boy found in Rock River moved to Hospital in Madison
Police say Wesley J. Shaver, of Mendota, was reported missing on October 2, 2020.
Body found near Auburn Street identified as missing LaSalle County man

Latest News

Rescue crews pull young boy from Rock River
Boy found in Rock River dies
Trooper Lanny Finn
ISP trooper helps deliver baby boy on Interstate 55
Artist rendering of proposed Beloit casino
Beloit’s casino is one step closer to reality
Gov. Pritzker receives COVID-19 vaccine
Pritzker receives COVID-19 vaccine, more than 5M shots given in Ill.
Corina Curry
Corina Curry named news director of Rockford Register Star