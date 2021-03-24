Advertisement

Not your normal night: Wisconsin police officers wrestle deer out of nursing home

By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (Gray News) – Three Wausau police officers responded to a call of a deer on the lam over the weekend.

The young doe had crashed through a window into a nursing home on Sunday, scattering glass up and down the hallway.

The officers pounced as the deer tried to dash past them on the slippery tile floor.

“Can somebody open that door?” one of the officers called out to the nursing home staff as they did their best to hold onto the struggling animal.

A short time later, the doe was free, bounding away into the night.

“Although the deer appeared to have sustained a couple of small cuts from the glass, the officers were able to successfully get her back to her natural habitat without any further harm,” a post on the Wausau Police Department Facebook page said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store was evacuated as a precaution after receiving an anonymous threat.
Shoppers asked to evacuate Walmart on West Riverside Tuesday night
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Rescue crews pull young boy from Rock River
Boy found in Rock River moved to Hospital in Madison
Police say Wesley J. Shaver, of Mendota, was reported missing on October 2, 2020.
Body found near Auburn Street identified as missing LaSalle County man

Latest News

A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Survivor of Colorado victim: A hole ‘that won’t be filled’
Boulder mourns and calls for action
Boulder mourns and calls for action
The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving...
B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Rescue crews pull young boy from Rock River
Boy found in Rock River dies
U.S. Women's National Soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Margaret Purce joined the president and...
Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap