Lutheran picks up a Big Northern win against Oregon

By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The last time we saw Lutheran girls volleyball, the Lady Crusaders brought home their first state trophy, after finishing fourth in Class 2A in 2019. But with a shortened season and no state series this year, Lutheran will have to settle for chasing a conference championship instead.

The Saders kicked off Big Northern Conference play with a 25-20, 25-18 straight sets win over previously unbeaten Oregon.

Lutheran was led by senior Lauren Spangler with ten kills, two digs and an ace. Her little sister, sophomore Kayla had three aces, three digs, and 21 assists. Kylie Wilhelmi added six kills and three digs in the win.

