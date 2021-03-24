Advertisement

Literacy council to receive local Jersey Mike’s sales

Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise more than $8 million nationwide for local charities.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday, March 31, 100 percent of your purchase at Jersey Mike’s in Rockford and Machesney Park will go to charity.

All sales from 6284 E. State St. in Rockford and 1513 W. Lane Rd. in Machesney Park locations are included. Every single dollar in sales, not just the profit, will go to The Literacy Council as part of Jersey Mike’s 11th Annual nationwide Day of Giving, according to an announcement Wednesday.

