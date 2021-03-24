ISP trooper helps deliver baby boy on Interstate 55

ELGIN, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police officials announced the successful delivery of a baby boy, on Wednesday morning on Interstate 55, with assistance by ISP Trooper Lanny Finn.

Finn, assigned to ISP District 2-Elgin, was sent to a medical emergency for a report of a baby being delivered on Interstate 55 southbound south of Cass Avenue at 7:40 a.m., according to the ISP.

When Finn and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene, the mother had already delivered the baby inside a vehicle driven by a man. Finn provided warmth to the baby by wrapping up the baby in a blanket.

The mother and baby were taken to a local area hospital by ambulance. Finn took the driver to the same local area hospital as the mother and baby.

“I am happy to hear the baby and mother are doing well. As a First Responder instructor with the ISP, Trooper Finn is a seasoned officer with medical response training. Our Troopers are always ready to help when needed. In this case, the baby did not want to wait for Trooper Finn and decided to greet him as he arrived,” ISP District 2 Commander, Captain Michael Kraft said. “I am pleased to know Trooper Finn arrived quickly to help if it was needed.”

Finn is a 17-year veteran and a First Responder instructor with the ISP. In 2017, Trooper Finn retired as a Major in the United States Army National Guard after serving 20 years. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, no further information is being released, according to the ISP.

