IDPH: 2,793 new cases of COVID-19, 20 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) – The IDPH reported 2,793 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 20 more deaths.

The reported deaths Tuesday are:

- Champaign County: 1 female 60′s

- Cook County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- Franklin County: 1 male 70′s

- Fulton County: 1 female 70′s

- Henry County: 1 female 60′s

- Kane County: 2 females 70′s

- Macon County: 1 male 50′s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70′s

- McLean County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 80′s

- Shelby County: 1 male 60′s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70′s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 90′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Woodford County: 1 male 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,227,708 cases, including 21,136 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 79,381 specimens for a total of 19,805,516. As of last night, 1,261 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 269 patients were in the ICU and 130 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 17 to 23, 2021 is 2.8 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 17 to 23, 2021 is 3.1 percent.

A total of doses of 5,853,915 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,268,815. A total of 5,036,364 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 363,711 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,680 doses. Yesterday, 107,219 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Vaccine data has been adjusted to address the previously reported data discrepancy, and now includes doses administered on previous days that were initially excluded from the system. They were not uploaded because the records included only partial information about recipients. In order to more accurately reflect the total number of doses actually administered, changes to software coding were made to allow the system to accept reports with only partial information. This accounts for roughly 100,000 doses. IDPH has reached out to our pharmacy partners to remind them of the importance of entering information in all fields when vaccine is administered.

IDPH has also updated its long-term care facility interim guidance to reflect guidance from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The updated guidance allows more interaction with visitors at long-term care facilities and can be found on the IDPH website.

