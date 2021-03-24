Advertisement

Heirloom seed library offers sustainable food

Some of the seeds at the Beloit Library have been cultivated for more than 50 years.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Public Library is bringing back its heirloom seed library, offering different plants for the residents of Beloit to plant at their home gardens.

Library officials say during the growing months, these heirloom seeds encourage gardening and seed saving as a means of providing the Beloit Community a fun and affordable source of nutritious sustainable food.

Heirloom seeds have a rich history and are open pollinated which means you can save the seeds on an annual basis. Some of the seeds at the Beloit Library have been cultivated for more than 50 years.

“It’s pretty amazing because you’re starting something from a little tiny seed and then it grows and grows into something you can eat, so you know where your food comes from. You grew it then you harvest it. These heirloom seeds have been around a long time they are different than what you would find at your grocery store,” Cathy Frenan of Beloit Public Library said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store was evacuated as a precaution after receiving an anonymous threat.
Shoppers asked to evacuate Walmart on West Riverside Tuesday night
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Police say Wesley J. Shaver, of Mendota, was reported missing on October 2, 2020.
Body found near Auburn Street identified as missing LaSalle County man
Rescue crews pull young boy from Rock River
Boy found in Rock River moved to Hospital in Madison
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

Artist rendering of proposed Beloit casino
Beloit’s casino is one step closer to reality
NIC-10 Top 16 Tournament - Day 2
NIC-10 Top 16 Tournament - Day 2
Stateline restaurants looking for extra help
Stateline restaurants looking for extra help
As local restaurants and bars reopen, some find workers are scarce
Media Update
Winnebago County Health Department addresses new mass vaccination site