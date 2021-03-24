Heirloom seed library offers sustainable food

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Public Library is bringing back its heirloom seed library, offering different plants for the residents of Beloit to plant at their home gardens.

Library officials say during the growing months, these heirloom seeds encourage gardening and seed saving as a means of providing the Beloit Community a fun and affordable source of nutritious sustainable food.

Heirloom seeds have a rich history and are open pollinated which means you can save the seeds on an annual basis. Some of the seeds at the Beloit Library have been cultivated for more than 50 years.

“It’s pretty amazing because you’re starting something from a little tiny seed and then it grows and grows into something you can eat, so you know where your food comes from. You grew it then you harvest it. These heirloom seeds have been around a long time they are different than what you would find at your grocery store,” Cathy Frenan of Beloit Public Library said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.