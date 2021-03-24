Advertisement

Guilford opens season with a straight sets victory over Auburn

By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The NIC-10 opened its conference season on Tuesday. Guilford got off to a strong start, beating RPS 205 rival Auburn in straight sets 25-17, 25-17.

After falling in the first set, Auburn came out swinging in the second, keeping things tied at eight early thanks to a kill from senior outside hitter Trinity Riley. However, the Vikings went on an 8-2 run to pull ahead and never looked back.

The Vikings are back on the road at Belvidere on Thursday, while Auburn hosts Boylan.

