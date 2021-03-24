DeKalb Police and Northwestern Medicine team up for Social Worker program

DeKalb, Ill. (WIFR) - A growing need for mental health assistance pushes some area police departments to reinvent the way they serve the community. The DeKalb Police Department pairs with Northwestern Medicine to bring in a social worker to assist them with mental health services.

“Being honest and transparent with individuals especially at a very vulnerable place in their life,” DeKalb Police and Northwestern Medicine Social Worker Abbie Ascensio said.

Ascensio is a social worker, she’s done the job for six years, but her newest endeavor involves working with police officers.

“It’s definitely a whole different dynamic to see people actively in crisis at the time where it actually happens,” Ascensio said.

“We didn’t know how much use we would get out of it just because it’s a brand new program,” Acting DeKalb Police Chief Bob Redel said.

The crisis situations Ascensio assists on can stem from various triggers like financial hardship to food insecurity, scenario’s she’s trained to manage.

“Being well trained in de-escalation you know words play a big part when it comes to de-escalating or when in crisis,” Ascensio said

In the first six months of the program, Ascensio served nearly 300 people, which comes out to about one or two per day that needs help.

“It’s all about them and I think that’s important it’s about the person in crisis and if you don’t know what is going on with them and you just assume it’s going to make the situation worse,” Ascensio said.

The program is relatively new to Ascensio and the department, but as the need for social services grows so does the need for specialists.

“We are currently working with Northwestern right now to get another full-time social worker here full-time so it’s not just Abbie,” Redel said.

The City of Freeport is also looking to hire a social services employee to help serve its community.

