Advertisement

Corina Curry named news director of Rockford Register Star

The veteran journalist got the promotion after having worked for the newspaper for 22 years as a reporter.
Corina Curry
Corina Curry(Credit: Arturo Fernandez/Rockford Register Star)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Register Star named Corina Curry as the next news director of the paper.

“The Register Star has a long history of providing the Rockford area with high-quality, award-winning journalism, telling stories that not only inform and challenge our readers but connect them to each other and their community in a way that only the hard-working and dedicated journalists of the Register Star can,” Curry said. “After more than two decades in this newsroom, I am now a part of that history and a product of it.”

Curry replaces Mark Baldwin who retired in December. She is the daughter of an Indiana native and a Taiwanese immigrant, according to the newspaper.

“During my time in Rockford, I have learned from some of the very best in the business. I consider myself fortunate that in my new role, I will be able to continue to learn from the best — the people I get the privilege of working alongside each and every day,” Curry said. “I’m excited for what the future holds and the many ways the Register Star will make a difference in our community in the years to come.”

The veteran journalist got the promotion after having worked for the newspaper for 22 years as a reporter. She has covered crime and courts to city government and education. In recent years, she has focused on watchdog journalism and investigative reporting that exposes disparities and inequities throughout the community, according to the newspaper.

“Corina has lived and covered the Rockford community for years,” Katrice Hardy said, the Midwest regional editor for Gannett, the parent company of the Register Star. “She understands the issues and people that deserve attention and the spotlight. That institutional knowledge will serve her well as she now leads the newsroom in producing urgent, revelatory and impactful journalism online and in print.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store was evacuated as a precaution after receiving an anonymous threat.
Shoppers asked to evacuate Walmart on West Riverside Tuesday night
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Rescue crews pull young boy from Rock River
Boy found in Rock River moved to Hospital in Madison
Police say Wesley J. Shaver, of Mendota, was reported missing on October 2, 2020.
Body found near Auburn Street identified as missing LaSalle County man

Latest News

Rescue crews pull young boy from Rock River
Boy found in Rock River dies
Trooper Lanny Finn
ISP trooper helps deliver baby boy on Interstate 55
Artist rendering of proposed Beloit casino
Beloit’s casino is one step closer to reality
Gov. Pritzker receives COVID-19 vaccine
Pritzker receives COVID-19 vaccine, more than 5M shots given in Ill.