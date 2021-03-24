Corina Curry named news director of Rockford Register Star

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Register Star named Corina Curry as the next news director of the paper.

“The Register Star has a long history of providing the Rockford area with high-quality, award-winning journalism, telling stories that not only inform and challenge our readers but connect them to each other and their community in a way that only the hard-working and dedicated journalists of the Register Star can,” Curry said. “After more than two decades in this newsroom, I am now a part of that history and a product of it.”

Curry replaces Mark Baldwin who retired in December. She is the daughter of an Indiana native and a Taiwanese immigrant, according to the newspaper.

“During my time in Rockford, I have learned from some of the very best in the business. I consider myself fortunate that in my new role, I will be able to continue to learn from the best — the people I get the privilege of working alongside each and every day,” Curry said. “I’m excited for what the future holds and the many ways the Register Star will make a difference in our community in the years to come.”

The veteran journalist got the promotion after having worked for the newspaper for 22 years as a reporter. She has covered crime and courts to city government and education. In recent years, she has focused on watchdog journalism and investigative reporting that exposes disparities and inequities throughout the community, according to the newspaper.

“Corina has lived and covered the Rockford community for years,” Katrice Hardy said, the Midwest regional editor for Gannett, the parent company of the Register Star. “She understands the issues and people that deserve attention and the spotlight. That institutional knowledge will serve her well as she now leads the newsroom in producing urgent, revelatory and impactful journalism online and in print.”

