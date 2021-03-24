Advertisement

Boy found in Rock River dies

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is still conducting a follow up investigation.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) -- A toddler died from his injuries at a Madison, Wisconsin hospital after crews pulled him from the Rock River Monday morning.

He was transferred Tuesday to UW Health University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, according to the Rockford Register Star.

During the early morning hours of March 23, the child was taken by helicopter to American Family Children’s Hospital at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin. Despite all lifesaving efforts the child died from his injuries at the hospital Wednesday.

The toddler, whose name was not released, initially was taken to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside with what first-responders called life-threatening injuries before being flown Tuesday to Wisconsin, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Katie Zimmerman said.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, first responders arrived at the Bay View Apartment complex near Northway Park Road in Machesney Park for a water rescue. Crews quickly got the 2-year-old boy out of the water and into an ambulance. He’s at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators tell 23 WIFR the incident appears to be accidental but is under investigation. It’s believed no one else was hurt, but the Rockford Fire Department dive team did a secondary search just in case.

North Park Fire Protection District, Loves Park Police, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and the Winnebago County Conservation District responded to the scene.

