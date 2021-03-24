Body found near Auburn Street identified as missing LaSalle County man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mendota Police say a man missing since October has been identified as the man whose body was found near Auburn Street in Rockford on Saturday.

Officials with the Mendota Police Department say Wesley J. Shaver, 33, was reported missing back on October 2, 2020. He was last seen in the Rockford area September 22, 2020 wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt, grey/blue basketball shorts and white shoes.

The search for Wesley J. Shaver of Mendota has ended. On behalf of the Wesley Shaver family, we regret to report that... Posted by Mendota Police Department on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

On Saturday, officers were called to a wooded area behind Wong Wong and Tacos El Toro in the 3600 block of Auburn Streeet in Rockford, where they found what appeared to be a deceased adult male who they say had been there for some time.

23 News spoke with Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz who confirms the identify of the missing man says an autospy is pending further studies and other tests which will come back in approximately 4 weeks.

