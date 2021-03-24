Advertisement

Body found near Auburn Street identified as missing LaSalle County man

Police say Wesley J. Shaver, of Mendota, was reported missing on October 2, 2020.
Police say Wesley J. Shaver, of Mendota, was reported missing on October 2, 2020.(Mendota Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mendota Police say a man missing since October has been identified as the man whose body was found near Auburn Street in Rockford on Saturday.

Officials with the Mendota Police Department say Wesley J. Shaver, 33, was reported missing back on October 2, 2020. He was last seen in the Rockford area September 22, 2020 wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt, grey/blue basketball shorts and white shoes.

The search for Wesley J. Shaver of Mendota has ended. On behalf of the Wesley Shaver family, we regret to report that...

Posted by Mendota Police Department on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

On Saturday, officers were called to a wooded area behind Wong Wong and Tacos El Toro in the 3600 block of Auburn Streeet in Rockford, where they found what appeared to be a deceased adult male who they say had been there for some time.

23 News spoke with Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz who confirms the identify of the missing man says an autospy is pending further studies and other tests which will come back in approximately 4 weeks.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of agencies were called to an apartment complex near Northway Park Road in Machesney...
Little boy rescued from Rock River, taken to hospital in serious condition
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Rockford police investigate human remains found near Auburn Street
The 20-year-old shooting victim is now deceased.
20-year-old man killed after shooting in Rockford
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

SOCIAL WORK
DeKalb Police and Northwestern Medicine team up for Social Worker program
DeKalb Police
DeKalb Police and Northwestern Medicine team up for Social Worker program
The store was evacuated as a precaution after receiving an anonymous threat.
Shoppers asked to evacuate Walmart on West Riverside Tuesday night
COVID-19 vaccine
Winnebago County adds 17 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths