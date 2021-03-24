Advertisement

Beloit’s casino is one step closer to reality

Artist rendering of proposed Beloit casino
Artist rendering of proposed Beloit casino(WSAW)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) -The Ho-Chunk Nation’s Beloit Casino is taking another step forward after receiving approval from Governor Tony Evers.

Evers announced Wednesday he concurred with the U.S. Department of Interior’s 2020 decision on taking 33-acres of land into trust to develop the casino.

The land trust is part of a nearly 74-acre site, located just north of the Illinois border, that would be transformed into a casino-resort complex. Officials say it would also create more than 1,500 long-term jobs and more than 2,000 construction jobs.

“As we work to bounce back from this pandemic, we must do everything we can to support economic development in communities across our state,” says Evers.

The proposal moves on to the next stages of the approval process.

The Department of Interior needs to issue its final determination on taking the land into trust. Governor Evers and the Ho-Chunk Nation will then need to complete an amendment to the Nation’s gaming compact to address the new casino and other issues.

“We look forward to the day when we can celebrate everybody who is helping this project along,” says Ho-Chunk Nation Vice President Karena Thundercloud.

