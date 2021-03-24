Advertisement

Aquin High School hosts annual “Prom Draw”

Prom draw is a way to make sure every student has a chance to go to the dance and have fun.
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a tradition nearly 100 years old, and as COVID restrictions slowly start to ease, Aquin High School prepares for its senior prom with its annual “prom draw” event.

Here’s how it works: the senior boys draw the name of a girl and then they have to ask that girl to the dance in a fun and creative way in front of the entire class. Class members say they look forward to this creative tradition every year.

“I’ve gone to Aquin since I was a Kindergartener and I’ve been looking forward to this for as long as I can remember,” said senior Addie Demichele. “My sophomore year I got to go, but last year I couldn’t go to my junior prom because of COVID, so we’re super excited. Every single one of us is super excited to just get the experience and get the time with our friends.”

Aquin leaders say the school’s prom is tentatively scheduled for May 7, but the school is waiting on final word from the Diocese of Rockford and the Stephenson County Health Department for the green light.

