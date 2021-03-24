Active pattern ramping up again, healthy rains on the horizon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been uncharacteristically quiet for some time here! Before Tuesday, just 0.60″ of precipitation had occurred in Rockford for the month, and just 1.41″ has come down since the beginning of February. We may well eclipse that in just the coming week! A transition to a more active weather pattern had been suggested in computer modeling for some time now, so it comes as little surprise that three storm systems have their eyes set on the Stateline, the first of which having produced one round of healthy rainfall Tuesday, with a second wave, perhaps including thunder, arriving later on.

Steady rain, perhaps a few thunderstorms, remain possible through just after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A break in the action arrives early Wednesday morning, allowing for most of the first half of the day to be dry. Gusty southerly winds and the potential for a bit of mixed sunshine will allow our temperatures to warm nicely.

Most folks can expect to wake up to dry conditions Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wrap around moisture from Tuesday’s rainmaker may produce a few sprinkles or light showers early in the afternoon, though rainfall amounts won’t be nearly as prolific as those received Tuesday. The best candidates to be on the receiving end of these showers would be those residing along and north of US-20.

Wrap around moisture from Tuesday's storm may produce a few lingering showers Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Drier times are to follow, with rainfall shutting off for good as we near the dinner hour. Mixed sun may even emerge before sunset, but chilly breezes are to usher in cooler air to the region.

Things appear to dry out again late Wednesday afternoon into early Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Similar to Wednesday’s conclusion, Thursday’s opening hours are likely to be dry. In fact, there’s a reasonable scenario being laid out that suggests the entire daytime hours may end up rain-free.

Most of the daytime hours Thursday appear to be dry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A second, much more vigorous storm system take aim on the region late Thursday and Thursday night. Rain is likely to commence either late in the evening or into the overnight hours. In addition to more soaking downpours, among the storm features forecast by forecast models are potential 50+ mph wind gusts late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Not only will it be a cold rain, it’s to be a wind-driven rain as well.

Our second storm systems is to bring us another soaking rain Thursday night into early Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

What’s more, the atmosphere will be cooling, not just at ground level, but also aloft. It’s a scenario that’s interesting to monitor, as it appears at least possible, if not probable, that a period (albeit brief) of mixed precipitation would be possible in a few spots. Initially, the thought is that sleet may mix in with the rain in the predawn hours Friday, followed by a few wet snowflakes shortly thereafter. At this distance in time, though, it’s hard to envision there being any accumulation at all.

Enough cool air may be present aloft that rain could mix with a bit of sleet or even a few wet snowflakes. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to then take over quickly Friday, which should ultimately prove to be a very pleasant day. The reprieve is to be just a brief one, though. All signs point to a third system bringing additional rain to the region Saturday. While this storm is to be less organized than its two predecessors, it would have the capability to bring another quarter inch of rainfall to the area.

Between the three systems, most computer projections suggest healthy rainfall totals to occur. As of 9:30 Tuesday evening, nearly a half an inch of rain had already been collected at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, with more still on the way overnight. At least that much is likely to come Thursday night into Friday. Add Saturday’s rain to that, it would not be a tall task to see well over an inch of rain to be cumulatively tallied.

The next three weather systems may very well combine to produce more than an inch of rainfall over the coming week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

