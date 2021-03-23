Advertisement

Winnebago County adds 17 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The health department says 101,229 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 17 cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 27,298 on Tuesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 448. The seven-day positivity rate is now 3.4 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 101,229 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 33 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from the Thursday, March 11 report of 29.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of agencies were called to an apartment complex near Northway Park Road in Machesney...
Little boy rescued from Rock River, taken to hospital in serious condition
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Rockford police investigate human remains found near Auburn Street
The 20-year-old shooting victim is now deceased.
20-year-old man killed after shooting in Rockford
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

SOCIAL WORK
DeKalb Police and Northwestern Medicine team up for Social Worker program
DeKalb Police
DeKalb Police and Northwestern Medicine team up for Social Worker program
The store was evacuated as a precaution after receiving an anonymous threat.
Shoppers asked to evacuate Walmart on West Riverside Tuesday night
Police say Wesley J. Shaver, of Mendota, was reported missing on October 2, 2020.
Body found near Auburn Street identified as missing LaSalle County man