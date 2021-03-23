Underground, high-speed fiber optic network coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Monday, the Rockford City Council unanimously passed a Development Agreement with SiFi Networks to develop a Citywide Fiber Optic Network. Under the agreement, the city will allow access and use of the right-of-way to the private company, which will pay for and install an underground, high-speed fiber optic network.

More than 1,100 miles of the fiber optic system will be laid in the next four years across the entire community. Then, SiFi will work with multiple service providers, which will offer services to residents and businesses in every Rockford neighborhood, including Symmetrical Gigabit internet, TV, phone and home security managed by Wi-Fi.

“This private $200 million investment in our City is a true game changer bringing stronger, faster, fiber optic network to our community,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “This agreement also has the potential to help us fulfill our goal of bridging the digital divide which was illuminated as we have fought the pandemic and worked to attract more high-tech businesses to our community.”

SiFi has similar agreements in California, Wisconsin, Connecticut and Massachusetts

