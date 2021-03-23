Two injured in separate early morning shootings in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people have been injured by gunfire early Tuesday morning in Rockford.

Just after 1a.m., Rockford police responded to 100 S Main St after receiving reports of multiple shots being fired in the area. One male was located suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

Rockford police also responded to a call of a residence being shot at just after 2:30 Tuesday morning at 3500 Liberty Drive. One person was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside the residence. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

Both incidents are active investigations at this time, and no suspect information is available at this time.

