SwedishAmerican opens temporary inpatient rehab unit at Belvidere Medical Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - SwedishAmerican announced the opening of a new temporary Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit on Tuesday.

“We’ve opened a temporary inpatient rehab unit in response to our public health emergency,” according to SwedishAmerican.

The new unit is a 24-hour, acute rehab unit that will personalize care for up to 11 patients at a time. Located at the SwedishAmerican Medical Center-Belvidere at 1625 S. State Street in Belvidere, patients considered for admission are those involving stroke, cardiac, joint replacement, multiple traumas, generalized deconditioning and pulmonary, which includes patients recovering from COVID-19, according to SwedishAmerican.

“This new service line addition of inpatient acute rehab will allow us to provide our patients with a seamless continuity of care option within the health system,” Shannon Stubbs, SwedishAmerican Director of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services said. “Patients will receive intensive individualized rehab services to help optimize their functional skills and improve their quality of life.”

Patients qualifying for the services at the Inpatient Rehab Unit are required to have at least two therapy services, tolerate up to three hours of therapy for at least five days a week and demonstrate the potential for improved functional outcomes, according to SwedishAmerican.

Features of the new SwedishAmerican Inpatient Rehab Unit include:

o Acute Rehab Unit – 24-hour, patient-centered skilled care

o Multi-disciplinary experienced care team

o Personalized care with an anticipated average daily census of 7-8 patients

o Private rooms

o Therapy gym and multipurpose room

o Comprehensive therapeutic experience

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.