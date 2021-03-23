Advertisement

SwedishAmerican opens temporary inpatient rehab unit at Belvidere Medical Center

The new unit is a 24-hour, acute rehab unit that will personalize care for up to 11 patients at a time.
SwedishAmerican announces new President and CEO.
SwedishAmerican announces new President and CEO.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - SwedishAmerican announced the opening of a new temporary Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit on Tuesday.

“We’ve opened a temporary inpatient rehab unit in response to our public health emergency,” according to SwedishAmerican.

The new unit is a 24-hour, acute rehab unit that will personalize care for up to 11 patients at a time. Located at the SwedishAmerican Medical Center-Belvidere at 1625 S. State Street in Belvidere, patients considered for admission are those involving stroke, cardiac, joint replacement, multiple traumas, generalized deconditioning and pulmonary, which includes patients recovering from COVID-19, according to SwedishAmerican.

“This new service line addition of inpatient acute rehab will allow us to provide our patients with a seamless continuity of care option within the health system,” Shannon Stubbs, SwedishAmerican Director of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services said. “Patients will receive intensive individualized rehab services to help optimize their functional skills and improve their quality of life.”

Patients qualifying for the services at the Inpatient Rehab Unit are required to have at least two therapy services, tolerate up to three hours of therapy for at least five days a week and demonstrate the potential for improved functional outcomes, according to SwedishAmerican.

Features of the new SwedishAmerican Inpatient Rehab Unit include:

o Acute Rehab Unit – 24-hour, patient-centered skilled care

o Multi-disciplinary experienced care team

o Personalized care with an anticipated average daily census of 7-8 patients

o Private rooms

o Therapy gym and multipurpose room

o Comprehensive therapeutic experience

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of agencies were called to an apartment complex near Northway Park Road in Machesney...
Little boy rescued from Rock River, taken to hospital in serious condition
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Rockford police investigate human remains found near Auburn Street
The 20-year-old shooting victim is now deceased.
20-year-old man killed after shooting in Rockford
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

H1N1 flu (CDC)
Flu and other viral infections are down
911.
Lifesaving mobile application now available in Rockford
Local dietitians offer tips for people struggling with binge eating over the holidays
Governor Pritzker responds directly to a call by a local state representative to ease...
Governor Pritzker responds directly to a call by a local state representative to ease restrictions on restaurants