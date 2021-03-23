Advertisement

Sharing COVID-19 vaccination card on social media could make you a target for scammers

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After more than a year of the pandemic, you may find yourself wanting to show your excitement over getting a COVID-19 vaccine, but be careful what you share on social media.

“Happily tell everybody you got the vaccine, but there’s no need to take a picture of the card and provide all that information to anybody who can see the photo,” said Nenette Day, assistant special agent in charge at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.

Day said vaccination cards have personal information, including birth date, vaccine type, and where the vaccine was given.

Posting a picture of it could make you a target.

“It puts together a picture for you, and when the fraudster knows more about you, they seem more legitimate to you and you’re more likely to fall for the fraud,” Day said.

Day said people who’ve been vaccinated could also be targeted by email.

“One of the things that we’re seeing now attached to that is a widespread email campaign telling people that if they got the Moderna vaccine, that they should fill out a survey about their experience and they will receive some benefit,” Day said.

The benefit never comes – it’s a scam.

Day said don’t respond to unsolicited calls, texts or emails about the vaccine.

“We had a complaint yesterday where the person provided photographs of their driver’s license, a photograph of their social security card and their Medicare number to a completely fraudulent and unsolicited contact,” Day said.

If you need vaccine information, go to a legitimate source, like your state or county health department’s website.

Day also said if there’s an elderly person close to you, help them by making sure they know how to spot these frauds so they don’t become a victim.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of agencies were called to an apartment complex near Northway Park Road in Machesney...
Little boy rescued from Rock River, taken to hospital in serious condition
Rockford police investigate human remains found near Auburn Street
The 20-year-old shooting victim is now deceased.
20-year-old man killed after shooting in Rockford
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”

Latest News

A plane is seen flying in front of a full moon in July 2015 in Arlington, Va.
March’s creepy-crawly full moon rises this weekend
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks at James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
FILE - George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police...
Jury set for ex-officer’s trial in Floyd death; starts Monday
President Joe Biden called for Congress to again pass laws banning assault weapons and...
Biden calls for ban on assault weapons, closing background checks loophole
Vaccination rollout.
Report: COVID-19 cases in nursing homes drop by 80 percent after mass vaccinations