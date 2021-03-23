Advertisement

Rockford teen charged with first degree murder after shooting, case to adult court

“Pursuant to Illinois Law, Rathe’s case will be automatically transferred to adult court,” according to the Rockford Police Department.
The 20-year-old shooting victim is now deceased.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old Joliet teen was charged with first degree murder after a fatal shooting Monday in Rockford.

On Monday at approximately 5:25 p.m., Rockford officers were sent to the 400 block of Division Street for a report of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Officers found a 20-year-old victim, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the Rockford Police Department. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin and will be provided at a later date by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

The suspect, Amari Rathe, a 17-year-old male, fled the scene, but was found a short time later by Rockford police officers. He was then taken into custody and a firearm was found. He is being charged with first degree murder, according to the Rockford Police Department.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

