Man found guilty of destroying 151-year-old Rockford church

He will be sentenced on June 15.
Edward Wash
Edward Wash(Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was found guilty of starting three fires in Rockford in Sept. of 2020, one of which destroyed the Metro Christian Center Church on Walnut Street.

Edward Wash plead guilty to three counts of arson, according to court records. He will be sentenced on June 15.

The 28-year-old man was found guilty of arson following three fires Sept. 2; one of those fires destroyed the former Metro Christian Centre Church.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Rockford Fire Department was called to three separate fires that occurred within a relatively small geographical area. The first fire happened at 6:24 p.m. at the church.

At approximately 8 p.m., crews were dispatched to another structure fire at 313 7th St., and then at 8:09 p.m., the department responded to a dumpster fire at 125 South Madison St.

