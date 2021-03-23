Rock Co. officials identify body recovered from Bowers lake as missing hiker

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department confirms the body that was found in Bowers Lake on March 19 is that of 66-year-old Kevin Doyle of Milton, Wisconsin.

Doyle was initially reported missing after he went hiking with his two dogs near Storrs Lake on March 17. The following day, Doyle’s dogs were found dead.

The death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

