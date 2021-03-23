Report: COVID-19 cases in nursing homes drop by 80 percent after mass vaccinations

CHICAGO (WIFR) - Despite a sharp overall drop in coronavirus infections in nursing homes in recent months, hundreds of U.S. nursing homes that weathered 2020 without any COVID-19 cases have reported new cases since 2021 began, according to the U.S. PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group.

In Illinois, new resident cases dropped by 89 percent, according to the U.S. PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group, based on analyzing government data about nursing homes and COVID-19. Illinois had the largest decrease in cases nationwide in the three weeks after mass vaccinations started in nursing homes nationwide, dropping by 60 percent from Dec. 20 to Jan. 10, according to the U.S. PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group.

The revelations are among the findings of the third in a series of reports. This happened even though the elderly were among the first to get COVID-19 vaccines during the initial rollout in mid-December, fueling an 83 percent drop in new cases in nursing homes nationwide by early February, according to the U.S. PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have now issued new guidance, relaxing visitation restrictions, according to the report.

“With nearly 550,000 Americans dead by now, you would think we would have learned our lesson,” Illinois PIRG director Abe Scarr said. “It seems, unfortunately, that carelessness and impatience could needlessly put lives and communities at risk -- again.”

More than 600 nursing homes nationwide reported three or more new resident cases during the first week of February, more than a month after mass vaccinations started in nursing homes. More than 350 Illinois nursing homes reported three or more cases in one week during the first six weeks of 2021. Six of those reported their first cases ever. More than 7,000 nursing home residents contracted COVID-19 once last year, recovered and then were re-infected between late November and early February, according to the report.

While shortages of masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment have improved, nearly 6 percent of nursing homes in February reported a critical shortage of N95 masks, which experts say are the single best protection against contracting COVID-19, according to the U.S. PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group.

“Our analysis found that new cases among nursing home residents soared through the fall, reaching 33,212 nationwide for the week ending Dec. 20, when nursing homes started administering vaccinations. Cases dropped by several thousand in just the first week. By the early February, new cases had plunged to 5,573 -- a decline of 83 percent in seven weeks,” the U.S. PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group said.

The declines were similarly impressive among staff. During the peak week, ending Dec. 13, 28,457 nursing home workers nationwide tested positive for new cases. That dropped to 5,308 -- a decrease of 81 percent in seven weeks, according to the report.

“This fantastic news validates what everyone was hoping -- that the vaccines work. What’s stunning is how quickly cases plummeted after residents received just one shot,” Scarr said.

The reporting shows that vaccines aren’t continuing in all homes for new residents or residents who received only the first shot. The report includes research that points to the benefits achieved after the first of two shots for the vaccine brands that require a second dose.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.