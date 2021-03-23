Advertisement

Rep. Bustos: More than $3M in federal funding for Crusader Community Health

Crusader Community Health serves the Rock River Valley area.
Crusader Community Health opens a new $16 million clinic Monday afternoon on West State Street...
Crusader Community Health opens a new $16 million clinic Monday afternoon on West State Street in Rockford.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced a grant of $3,278,527 to Crusader Community Health in Rockford on Tuesday.

“Quality health care should be accessible to all Americans, especially as we continue to navigate a global pandemic,” Congresswoman Bustos said. “I am proud to announce this grant to support the mission of Crusader Community Health and will continue to push for accessible, affordable health care.”

Congresswoman Bustos is a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee that oversees the Department of Health and Human Services, which issued the grant. Crusader Community Health serves the Rock River Valley area.

