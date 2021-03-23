Advertisement

Rain with Thunderstorms Possible this Evening

Showers Chances through Sunday
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers likely today with thunderstorm chances this evening. Winds will pick up from the southeast 5 - 15 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Highs in the mid to low 60′s. Rain tonight with a few rumbles of thunder. We could get .25″ to .75″ worth of rain. A few scattered showers tomorrow as highs get close to 60. Somewhat cooler end of the week and the weekend with showers chances through Sunday.

