Northern Iowa beats Saint Louis to win WNIT Rockford Regional

By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford was able to showcase itself to the nation by hosting one of this year’s regionals in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. The NCAA Division I three-day, eight-team event wrapped up on Monday, as Northern Iowa (17-12, 11-7 MVC) punched its ticket to the WNIT Final Four with a 58-50 win over Saint Louis (14-5, 9-3 Atlantic 10).

The Billikens led 24-20 midway through the third, before the Panthers went on a 16-4 run to close out the quarter, never looking back.

Boylan grad Peyton Kennedy checked into the game for the final 28 seconds, after the game was already out of reach for Saint Louis.

Boylan grad Peyton Kennedy played sparingly in Saint Louis' run to the WNIT Rockford Regional...
During her return trip to the Forest City, the Rockford native saw action in all three games, playing a little more than six minutes in total, going 0-2 from the field and committing one turnover. The former Titan is a freshman with the Billikens and will look to use this experience going forward.

UNI will play Ole Miss in the WNIT Semifinals on March 26 in Memphis, Tennessee.

