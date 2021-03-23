Advertisement

New Cadbury bunny is treefrog named Betty

Betty the Australian White's Treefrog is named the 2021 Cadbury Bunny.
Betty the Australian White's Treefrog is named the 2021 Cadbury Bunny.(Source: CADBURYUSA, HERSHEY'S, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a new Cadbury bunny and this time it is an amphibian.

Inheriting the bunny ears this year is Betty, an Australian White’s treefrog.

She will star in a Cadbury commercial soon.

At less than a year old, this is Betty’s first Easter, but she’s already a natural at the bunny hop.

Betty beat out 12,000 other entries, including a donkey, a miniature horse and a goat.

In addition to starring in the commercial, Betty gets a $5,000 cash prize.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of agencies were called to an apartment complex near Northway Park Road in Machesney...
Little boy rescued from Rock River, taken to hospital in serious condition
Rockford police investigate human remains found near Auburn Street
The 20-year-old shooting victim is now deceased.
20-year-old man killed after shooting in Rockford
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”

Latest News

A plane is seen flying in front of a full moon in July 2015 in Arlington, Va.
March’s creepy-crawly full moon rises this weekend
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks at James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
FILE - George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police...
Jury set for ex-officer’s trial in Floyd death; starts Monday
President Joe Biden called for Congress to again pass laws banning assault weapons and...
Biden calls for ban on assault weapons, closing background checks loophole
Vaccination rollout.
Report: COVID-19 cases in nursing homes drop by 80 percent after mass vaccinations