Miss Glory all fixed up, reunites with Veteran’s Association

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Operation Fallen Flags is an initiative by area veterans that change flags for veterans who can’t do it on their own. Their 1989 truck named “Miss Glory” helps them do just that.

But first she needed a little tune up. The repairs varied from new breaks all the way to a cosmetic face lift. Ike Trickie with Trickie Enterprises was responsible for the repairs. He said helping out the community, especially the Veteran’s Association is something he holds close to his heart.

Trickie says, “The fallen flag truck is more or less they go around to the schools they put up veterans flags they do a lot of good. We like to do things for the community and this was just on that had a good place in my heart.”

