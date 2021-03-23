Advertisement

Miss Glory all fixed up, reunites with Veteran’s Association

She is ready to help veterans who can't change their flags to be able to do so.
She is ready to help veterans who can't change their flags to be able to do so.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Operation Fallen Flags is an initiative by area veterans that change flags for veterans who can’t do it on their own. Their 1989 truck named “Miss Glory” helps them do just that.

But first she needed a little tune up. The repairs varied from new breaks all the way to a cosmetic face lift. Ike Trickie with Trickie Enterprises was responsible for the repairs. He said helping out the community, especially the Veteran’s Association is something he holds close to his heart.

Trickie says, “The fallen flag truck is more or less they go around to the schools they put up veterans flags they do a lot of good. We like to do things for the community and this was just on that had a good place in my heart.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of agencies were called to an apartment complex near Northway Park Road in Machesney...
Little boy rescued from Rock River, taken to hospital in serious condition
Rockford police investigate human remains found near Auburn Street
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
The 20-year-old shooting victim is now deceased.
20-year-old man killed after shooting in Rockford
One man faces five felony counts of attempted first degree murder after a shooting and standoff...
Suspect faces 5 counts of attempted murder after shooting and barricade situation in Chicago

Latest News

Rockford approves Fiber City project
Underground, high-speed fiber optic network coming to Rockford
The 20-year-old shooting victim is now deceased.
20-year-old man killed after shooting in Rockford
Wis. hospital systems provide information on how to book a vaccine appointment