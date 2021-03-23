IDPH: 1,431 new cases of COVID-19, 22 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) – The IDPH reported 2,325 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 34 more deaths.

The reported deaths Tuesday are:

- Champaign County: 1 male 80′s

- Cook County: 2 females 60′s, 3 males 60′s, 2 males 80′s, 2 females 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 50′s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 70′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,224,915 cases, including 21,116 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,739 specimens for a total of 19,726,135. As of last night, 1,270 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 272 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 16 to 22 is 2.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 16 to 22 is 2.9 percent.

“Even as we’re getting more and more vaccine doses, we cannot let our guard down, especially with these virulent new strains circulating,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “We’ve come so far and are so close to a more normal time, but we’re already seeing some concerning plateaus and even increases in hospitalizations and cases. We’re not out of the woods yet so continue to wear your masks, avoid large crowds, and keep six feet of distance.”

A total of doses of 5,796,305 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,211,205. A total of 4,818,097 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 363,235 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 91,000 doses. Monday, 70,252 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

IDPH is working with the federal government on discrepancies in some of the vaccine administration data. The result of the discrepancy could be that the number of doses actually administered at this time may be underreported. IDPH will update the data as soon as the discrepancy is resolved.

