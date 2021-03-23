IceHogs score a season-high six goals in win against Wild

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After blowing two leads in Sunday’s 5-3 loss to the Wild, the IceHogs came out firing on Monday, scoring three times in the first period to beat Iowa 6-1 at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The six goals are the most this season for the Hogs. Reese Johnson opened the scoring less than three minutes into the contest off a perfect 2-on-1 pass from Chris Wilkie for his first of the season. Johsnon was playing in his third straight hockey game, after playing Saturday with the Chicago Blackhawks in Tampa against the Lightning.

The two were not done putting up points in the first. Just three minutes later, the two hooked up again, this time it was Johnson sliding a pass in front to Wilkie for the tap-in goal. Wilkie would score his second of the game less than nine minutes into the first period.

Nicolas Beaudin continued the scoring onslaught in the second with a power play goal for his first of the year. Johnson and Beaudin would each tally another goal in the third for the 6-1 win.

Notre Dame product Cale Morris made 38 saves in his second start with the IceHogs.

