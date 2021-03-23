Advertisement

IceHogs score a season-high six goals in win against Wild

Cale Morris made 38 saves in just his second start with the IceHogs as Rockford beat Iowa 6-1.
Cale Morris made 38 saves in just his second start with the IceHogs as Rockford beat Iowa 6-1.(Rockford IceHogs)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After blowing two leads in Sunday’s 5-3 loss to the Wild, the IceHogs came out firing on Monday, scoring three times in the first period to beat Iowa 6-1 at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The six goals are the most this season for the Hogs. Reese Johnson opened the scoring less than three minutes into the contest off a perfect 2-on-1 pass from Chris Wilkie for his first of the season. Johsnon was playing in his third straight hockey game, after playing Saturday with the Chicago Blackhawks in Tampa against the Lightning.

The two were not done putting up points in the first. Just three minutes later, the two hooked up again, this time it was Johnson sliding a pass in front to Wilkie for the tap-in goal. Wilkie would score his second of the game less than nine minutes into the first period.

Nicolas Beaudin continued the scoring onslaught in the second with a power play goal for his first of the year. Johnson and Beaudin would each tally another goal in the third for the 6-1 win.

Notre Dame product Cale Morris made 38 saves in his second start with the IceHogs.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of agencies were called to an apartment complex near Northway Park Road in Machesney...
Little boy rescued from Rock River, taken to hospital in serious condition
Rockford police investigate human remains found near Auburn Street
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
The 20-year-old shooting victim is now deceased.
20-year-old man killed after shooting in Rockford
One man faces five felony counts of attempted first degree murder after a shooting and standoff...
Suspect faces 5 counts of attempted murder after shooting and barricade situation in Chicago

Latest News

The University of Northern Iowa defeated Saint Louis 58-50 in the Women's National Invitation...
Northern Iowa beats Saint Louis to win WNIT Rockford Regional
Boylan grad Peyton Kennedy played the final seconds of Saint Louis' 58-50 loss to UNI in the...
N. Iowa vs. Saint Louis - WNIT Regional Championship
Winnebago twin sisters Rebbeca and Sammantha Meyers signed their letters of intent to bowl at...
Meyers twins sign to bowl at RVC
Rock Valley College picked up two more local bowling commits on Monday. Winnebago's Rebbeca and...
Meyers twins sign letters of intent to bowl at Rock Valley College