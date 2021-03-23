Gun buy back program scheduled Saturday at Stephenson Co. Boys and Girl’s Club

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A gun buy back event has been scheduled for Saturday morning in Freeport.

On March 27, at the Boys & Girls Club of Freeport & Stephenson County at 511 S. Liberty Ave., rifles and shotgun swill be bought for $50, handguns for $100 and assault weapons will be bought back for $200 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All firearms are accepted. No questions will be asked, no ID is required, no license plate numbers will be recorded and no photos will be taken, according to organizers.

Funds to purchase guns from attendees are limited. The event is fully funded by private donations, according to organizers.

Firearms must be delivered unloaded. If possible, firearms should first be put in a clear plastic bag and sealed. Firearms should also be left in your vehicle, event staff or an officer will retrieve it from your vehicle. Ammunition must be delivered in separate bag. Masks and social distancing must be followed.

For more information, call (815)-233-1600.

Sponsors include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Freeport & Stephenson County, Community Youth Services, Freeport Ministers Fellowship Alliance, Citizens United for Rights, Respect & Equity and Rockford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

