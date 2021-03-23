Advertisement

Fun with the Discovery Center

Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fun with the Discovery Center

Discovery Center announced today it will increase its capacity due to updates in the State of Illinois’ COVID-19 Mitigations. Capacity limits increased from 50 to 125 guests per play session. They have also increased the number of play sessions from 2 to 3 per day March 22-26 to accommodate more families over Spring Break. All guests (members and public) must make advance reservations for 2-hour play sessions. Time between sessions will be used for enhanced cleaning and sanitization. Reservations can be made at discoverycentermuseum.org. Reservations can also be made by phone at 815-963-6769. Face coverings are required for all guests ages 5 and older and strongly encouraged for children younger than 5. Temperature checks and health screenings are required of all guests and staff prior to museum entry.

In addition to museum visits, Discovery Center is offering both onsite and virtual classes for children. Details for classes can be found at discoverycentermuseum.org. For families seeking free virtual learning, Discovery Center’s online resources can be found on the museum’s Playful Learning at Home webpage, as well as on Facebook, Twitter, and their YouTube Channel. The Playful Learning at Home content contains videos of at-home science activities, art projects, storytimes and the adventures of Captain Discovery Center.

