Freeport PD searching for missing man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 71-year-old man, Stephen Wilcox, was reported missing by the Freeport Police Department Tuesday.

Wilcox is a Freeport native and is approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Stephen may have an eye patch covering one of his eyes. He has been missing since March 16 at approximately 9 p.m. and drives a red 2009 Chevrolet HHR with Illinois registration BL29749.

There is no clothing description for Wilcox at this time.

Wilcox’s cell phone was pinged to the area of the Byron Forest Preserve District - Jarrett Prairie Center located at 7993 N. River Rd. in Byron on March 21 at approximately 8:26 p.m. The actual location of Wilcox’s phone at the time of the last ping could be anywhere within a 2,278 meter radius of coordinates: Lat, Long: 42.133695,-89.253037, according to the Freeport Police Department.

If anyone has any information about the current whereabouts of Stephen Wilcox please call the Freeport Police Department at: 815-235-8222. Information can also be supplied anonymously by contacting Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPS-NOW, on the P3 tips mobile phone app, or here. Stateline Area Crime Stoppers is the official Crime Stoppers organization of Freeport and Stephenson County.

