Boy found in Rock River moved to Hospital in Madison

Rescue crews pull young boy from Rock River
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) -- A toddler is in serious condition after crews pulled him from the Rock River Monday morning.

He was transferred Tuesday to UW Health University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, according to the Rockford Register Star. The toddler, whose name was not released, initially was taken to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside with what first-responders called life-threatening injuries before being flown Tuesday to Wisconsin, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Katie Zimmerman said.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, first responders arrived at the Bay View Apartment complex near Northway Park Road in Machesney Park for a water rescue. Crews quickly got the 2-year-old boy out of the water and into an ambulance. He’s at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators tell 23 WIFR the incident appears to be accidental but is under investigation. It’s believed no one else was hurt, but the Rockford Fire Department dive team did a secondary search just in case.

North Park Fire Protection District, Loves Park Police, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and the Winnebago County Conservation District responded to the scene.

Stay with 23 WIFR on air and online for updates in this developing story.

