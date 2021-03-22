Wis. hospital systems provide information on how to book a vaccine appointment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Now that more than half of Wisconsin adults are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, different health systems in South Central Wisconsin are releasing information on how people can register for their vaccine appointment.

UW Health plans to stop calling eligible people to schedule vaccinations. Instead, they are asking people to schedule their own or to sign up for a same day clinic.

The hospital’s chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothoff noted that limited supply means they are still only able to deliver doses to a fraction of UW Health patients, limiting the number of appointments currently available. However, when the number of available shots increases, he expects the self-service scheduling system will make booking appointments faster.

“We are optimistic that the supply of vaccine will eventually increase, and our new scheduling format will allow us to be ready when it comes,” he said.

For those who cannot get an appointment right now, UW Health encourages them to try other providers, such as pharmacies or by using the Dept. of Health Services’ vaccine finder webpage.

To schedule an appointment at the hospital, patients will need to go to www.uwhealth.org/vaccine

Once there, they will be able to schedule an appointment themselves through MyChart or sign up for same-day vaccination opportunities at one of the clinics operated by UW health. When doing so, they will be asked to check a box, attesting to the fact that they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

On Monday, the list of those eligible to be vaccinated in Wisconsin expanded to include individuals with certain preconditions. DHS officials estimated the change meant approximately two million more people would be able to get vaccinated.

SSM Health said they will provide multiple methods for people to schedule their appointment.

Those who are eligible can call the SSM Health scheduling line at 608-250-1222, but the system said appointments are dependent on the supply it receives.

SSM Health patients who have not been vaccinated yet will receive email invitations this week in order to schedule an appointment online. The system is encouraging patients to register for an appointment this way, due to the high number of calls to their scheduling line.

SSM Health is also working to offer vaccine clinics across the state by working with employer groups.

UnityPoint Health- Meriter noted they are still prioritizing vaccination appointments for eligible patients who are part of vulnerable populations, as well as those who are considered high-risk. Meriter said they have already reached out to all patients ages 65 and older who are elgible to schedule a vaccine.

Meriter patients who are eligible can expect to be contacted directly over the coming weeks, a spokesperson for the system said, and asked that they do not call the clinic in order to keep phone lines open for other critical needs.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.