Tracking widespread rain Tuesday, more active pattern through this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We hope you were able to get outside and enjoy the winner it was this past weekend. While the mild temperatures remain for now, we’re tracking a return to the active pattern in the Stateline that will bring widespread rain and even some thunderstorms.

Our next area of low pressure will move closer to the Stateline as Tuesday approaches. Out ahead if it, showers and breezy winds return. When you’re heading to work Tuesday morning, be sure to have the umbrella with you as you’ll definitely need it for the evening. Lingering showers will begin later in the morning with the more widespread rain in the afternoon and evening. We also can’t rule out a few isolated thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, too.

Precipitation looks to start late Tuesday morning and overspread into the afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There is no severe threat for our region, according to the Storm Prediction Center. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather in central western Illinois and into Missouri. Regardless, you can expect to hear several rumbles of thunder and some lightning to be present Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s once again and near 60 degrees Wednesday.

While the risk for severe weather is low at this point, thunder and lightning can't be ruled out completely. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Precipitation end early Wednesday morning but the gusty winds will remain. Tuesday wind gusts near 25 miles per hour are likely and up to 40 miles per hour on Wednesday. After Wednesday morning, we’ll be dry through Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. This is when our next precipitation chance arrives in the forecast.

Gusty winds are likely Tuesday and Wednesday (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain Tuesday to early Wednesday, then again late Thursday and early Friday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

At that time, with overnight lows Thursday near freezing it’s possible a few snowflakes can mix in with rain. But it will be more of a rain-maker for Thursday late into Friday morning with continued breezy winds.

On another note, our normal high went up to 50 degrees today! The warming trend will continue and by this time next month, our normal high will be 64 degrees. Expect that to continue but for now, a few slightly cooler days and the active pattern will be in place into the weekend.

