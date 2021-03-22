Suspect faces 5 counts of attempted murder after shooting and barricade situation in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - One man faces five felony counts of attempted first degree murder after a shooting and standoff with Chicago Police on Saturday.

Police say 29-year-old Tracey Thomas is accused of shooting an officer in the hand yesterday in the city’s South Austin neighborhood. CPD says they were called to the 100 block of LaCrosse Avenue for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, officers say the suspect started shooting at police from a window. He then barricaded himself in a building before eventually surrendering.

