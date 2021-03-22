Rockton named one of Illinois’ most charming towns

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Village of Rockton gets some recognition and is one of ten towns named the “most charming” in Illinois.

According to a recent article published by Pure Wow, Rockton ranks number four on the list of small towns to check out in Illinois. The article compiled these towns as options for people who aren’t ready to hit the touristy attractions and want to ease back into the travel scene post pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.