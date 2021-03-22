Rockford police investigate human remains found near Auburn Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department tries to figure out what caused the death of a man whose remains were discovered on March 20 near 3605 Auburn Street.

Police say they got a call around 3:45 p.m. from someone who found the body. Investigators believe it had been there for some time.

While officers say the cause of death doesn’t appear to be suspicious, an autopsy will be done within the next few days. Once the man is identified and his next of kin notified, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name to the public.

This story will be updated by the 23 WIFR news team as more information is made available.

