Quiet Monday ahead, though much more active pattern looms beyond

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Simply put, you cannot possibly say enough about how gorgeous our weekend was in the Stateline. Sunshine dominated from start to finish, aside from a few harmless high clouds late in the day Sunday. Were it not for them, it would have been the warmest day of 2021 to date. Instead, we’ll have to settle for the day’s 67° high being one degree shy of 2021′s warmest.

Sunday's 67° high in Rockford was just one degree shy of 2021's warmest to date. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gusty winds have fueled the recent warmth, but have also provided an environment ripe for fire development. While those winds are to remain intact Monday, the air’s to be a bit more humid, thus limiting fire potential.

Gusty winds were again a force to be reckoned with Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Monday’s to be a much more cloudy day than the past three, though, make no mistake, it’s hardly going to be a bad day. In fact, it should be quite the opposite! We’re confident it’s to be a dry day in the Stateline, and some mixed sunshine isn’t to be ruled out entirely! Temperatures are also likely to reach the 60° mark, or perhaps a few degrees better, for a second straight day.

While there will undoubtedly be more cloudiness on Monday, the day will be dry, and could still feature limited breaks for sun. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The beautiful pattern can’t last forever, though. A much more active regime gets underway Tuesday with a few rounds of rain nearly certain. Initially, showers will be very light and very widely scattered in the morning.

A few widely scattered sprinkles or light showers may be around early Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It won’t rain all morning, that’s for sure. Rain-free hours are promised, and are actually to outnumber the wet ones. That said, it’s fair to assume there’d be at least a chance for a brief, light shower at any place and at any time during the morning hours.

Dry hours are promised through the first half of the day, though a shower will be possible just about anywhere at any time. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The main event is scheduled to take place in the latter stages of the day. Come mid-afternoon, a more organized complex of showers will be on an eastward march into the Stateline. It’s even possible a few mellow rumbles of thunder may accompany these showers.

The second, more organized complex of showers arrives in the Stateline in the afternoon. It's possible a few thunderstorms may occur within this activity. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This secondary batch of wet weather will be longer lived, without a doubt. Rain chances, as well as the chances for thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through at least the early portion of the evening.

Showers and a few embedded rumbles of thunder appear to remain a decent bet as we get close to sunset Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At this juncture, severe weather does not appear to be a concern, given the lack of instability likely to be present in the atmosphere. That said, I’d not be at all surprised to hear several rumbles of thunder in the afternoon or early evening. The Storm Prediction Center echoes that thought in their daily severe weather outlook.

Severe weather is not a large concern at this stage, though a few thunderstorms are not at all to be ruled out. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A healthy amount of rain appears to be a good bet, and we can use it! For the month, our precipitation deficit has ballooned to nearly an inch. Model projections suggest we should be able to take a good bite out of that shortfall.

Some decent rains could come Tuesday, and those numbers could be conservative should there be any thunderstorms in the area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another storm system appear to be on the horizon late Thursday into Friday. It’s early to pin down specific details, but the initial read is that that storm would come with a threat for a wintry mix of rain and snow. We’ll keep an eye on that as the week goes on.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.