Meyers twins sign letters of intent to bowl at Rock Valley College

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College continues to bring in some of the best high school bowling talent in the Stateline.

On Monday, Winnebago twin sisters Rebbeca and Sammantha Meyers signed their letters of intent to bowl at RVC. The two are part of the Oregon Co-op team that finished tenth at state last season. Despite no high school state meet this year, they’re just glad to bowl with their teammates one more time.

“Having a co-op is always different. Because, first day, you don’t even know the kids,” said Sammantha. “But, over the four years, you get to know them and you really have a bond with them.”

“I love bowling in our co-op,” exclaimed Rebbeca. “We’ve met so many new people. I wouldn’t want to bowl with anyone else.”

This year, Oregon again had a chance to be one of the top girls bowling teams in Illinois. The co-op finished third at the Hononegah Invite, which featured 16 state qualifying teams from a year ago.

“It was difficult. We had a lot of ups and downs this season,” said Rebbeca. “Not being a season anymore, and a shortened season, but it was good to at least have something.”

College bowling wasn’t something the two had in mind when they started. The two say the sport helped set them in their future direction.

“I didn’t know if I wanted to go to college or not,” explained Rebbeca. “I decided that staying home would be my best option. I wouldn’t want to go to a four-year school and live on my own if I don’t know if I really want to go to college and spend that much money.”

“I didn’t know if I wanted to go to a four-year school,” said Sammantha. “Which, if the four-year school I would’ve gone to, I probably would’ve gone to Rockford University, where they didn’t have a bowling team. So, bowling really pulled me to go to Rock Valley.”

