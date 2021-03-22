Little boy rescued from Rock River, taken to hospital in serious condition

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) -- A toddler is in serious condition Monday after crews pulled him from the Rock River Monday morning.

Around 11:45 a.m., first responders arrived at the Bay View Apartment complex near Northway Park Road in Machesney Park for a water rescue. Crews quickly got the 2-year-old boy out of the water and into an ambulance. He’s at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators tell 23 WIFR the incident appears to be accidental but is under investigation. It’s believed no one else was hurt, but the Rockford Fire Department dive team did a secondary search just in case.

North Park Fire Protection District, Loves Park Police, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and the Winnebago County Conservation District responded to the scene.

