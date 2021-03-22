Advertisement

King, Marquette fall to Virginia Tech in NCAA Tournament

Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore, left, looks to pass the ball as Marquette's Jordan King (23)...
Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore, left, looks to pass the ball as Marquette's Jordan King (23) defends during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021.(Chuck Burton | AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SAN MARCOS, Tex. (WIFR) - Playing in her first NCAA Tournament, Jordan King scored the first bucket of the game for 10-seed Marquette. The Hononegah grad finished with eight points, but the Golden Eagles couldn’t complete the comeback against 7-seed Virginia Tech, losing in the first round 70-63.

Marquette (19-7, 14-4 Big East) had an early lead, before the Hokies went on a 6-0 run and never looked back. The Golden Eagles were held scoreless in the final 5:00 of the first quarter.

But the Golden Eagles battled back after going down 64-49 early in the fourth. Marquette went on a 14-2 run and cut the deficit to 66-63 with 2:03 to play.

With a chance to tie it in the final seconds, the Golden Eagles missed a three-pointer, and King was forced to foul, fouling her out of the game. King added seven rebounds, and five assists to go with her eight points in the loss.

This was Marquette’s fourth straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

